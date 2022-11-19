HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — A staff member at RHAM High School in Hebron discovered a noose hanging in the boy’s locker room on Friday morning, police said.

Investigators as well as school officials believe this incident may have been a hate crime.

Connecticut State Police are investigating what could have happened, and so far, there are no clues to indicate who hung the noose. Troopers stated they are working closely with school officials to get to the bottom of the situation, however.

“Words cannot express the feeling of disgust that overcame me when I learned about this

situation. There is no place in the RHAM community for this behavior or the beliefs

associated with it,” commented Region 8 Superintendent Colin McNamara.

On Tuesday, members of the Connecticut NAACP will hold a news conference at RHAM High School to address the issue and its potential implications.

They are expected to call on federal, state, and local law enforcement to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into what they called a, “very serious and dangerous matter.”

Ahead of their news conference, the CT NAACP said in a statement, “These acts of terrorism are an utter reminder of America’s dark history of racial violence and the current state of bigotry in America and lack of human decency. These forms of hate crimes will not be tolerated, and the perpetrators must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The conference will be held at noon on Tuesday.