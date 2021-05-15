One-car fatal motor vehicle accident on Seagraves Road; Coventry Police are investigating

Tolland

by: Jailene Cuevas

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Coventry Police are investigating a one-car fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Friday at 4:30 P.M. on Seagraves Road.

Police say a red Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Seagraves Road when it crossed the opposing travel lane and hit a tree at the side of the road.

The operator of the vehicle was extricated by the Town of Coventry Fire Department and was transported to Manchester Hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Coventry Police at 860-742-7331. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

