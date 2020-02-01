One dead after one car crash in Coventry

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after being thrown from his vehicle Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to Boston Turnpike near Lathrop Drive around 4:03 a.m. for the report of a one car crash. Once they arrived on scene, they located the crash site and a victim on the side of the roadway. He was suffering from serious injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.