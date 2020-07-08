One dead in overnight Somers apartment fire

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead following a fire at an apartment building in Somers early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said the call came in at around 12:46 a.m.

Fire crews and state police responded to the apartments at 167 Sokol Road to find one unit well involved. Residents of surrounding units were evacuated, the fire marshal said.

The fire was contained to the one apartment unit and was extinguished in around 30 minutes, according to fire crews. Officials say they found the victim deceased in the apartment where the fire started. The victim has not been identified at this time.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the seven families that were affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.