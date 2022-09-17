MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police is investigating a shooting in Mansfield that has left one person injured.

According to State Police they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police say he has non-life-threatening injuries however he was flown to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar for further treatment. His identity is not be released at this time.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.