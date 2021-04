TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 30 is closed in Tolland for a motorcycle crash involving injuries Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., State Police announced Route 30 between Doyle Road and Hurlbut Road is closed due to the crash.

The town of Tolland reported LIFESTAR has been called and one patient has been transported to Hartford with serious injuries.

The area will be closed to traffic for the time being. Drivers should seek alternate routes.