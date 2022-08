SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck left one person injured in Somers on Saturday, police said.

Connecticut State Police responded to the area of 349 Main St. for the crash just before 7 p.m.

Minor injuries were reported and one patient was transported to an area hospital, police said.

