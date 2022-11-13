VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured in a one-car motor vehicle accident near Tunnel Road and Valley Falls Road early Sunday morning, according to police.

The only person involved in the accident was the driver of a 2007 Toyota Camry, according to Vernon police. The person, described by police as a man in his 20s, was transported to Hartford Hospital by a Lifestar helicopter with serious injuries.

The Vernon Police Department and Metro Traffic Services are investigating the crash, and no charges have yet been filed. The department is asking anyone with information to call Officer Matt Guilmette at 860-872-9126.