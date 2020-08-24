One person injured after crash involving motorcycle on Rt190 in Somers

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have closed a portion of Route 190 in Somers after a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday.

CSP says around 6:35 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to the area of Main Street in Somers for reports of serious injuries following a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

One person has been transported to the hospital for evaluation.

As of this reporting, CSP and fire crews have the area of Route 190 closed. CSP asks drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.