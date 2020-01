TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has been sent to the hospital early Thursday morning due to a motor vehicle accident located in Tolland.

According to officials, the accident involved a car colliding with pole in the 300 block of Crystal lake Road.

(Photo: @TollandAlert)

It’s unclear what the cause of the accident is or how many were involved.

The road is open to traffic.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.