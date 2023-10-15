TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned camper that was being hauled by an SUV tipped over Sunday morning on Interstate 84 West in Tolland, causing delays into the early afternoon.

Only the left lane was open between Exit 67 and 68, according to authorities. State police did not know when the lanes would reopen, but said the camper’s large size has delayed the process of removing it.

Two other vehicles crashed at the same time that the camper overturned, according to authorities. The interstate was temporarily shut down after the crash at 11 a.m., before reopening to one lane at 12:30 p.m.

The lanes were still closed, as of 12:45 p.m.

Two people were extricated from the SUV. One person at the scene was taken to a hospital and expected to survive, and two others refused treatment, according to the Vernon Fire Department.

