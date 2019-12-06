Part of Route 30 closed in Tolland after car hits guardrail, lands in brook

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are working to rescue a person trapped in a car that ended up in a brook Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. near Crystal Lake Road (Route 30) and Hunter Road.

According to Tolland Fire Department, the person drove into a guardrail and then into a brook.

Crews said LIFE STAR was called to the scene. The person’s condition is unknown.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Route 30 is closed while officials investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.