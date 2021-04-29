PD: UConn student arrested for spray-painting swastika on school building

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– A UConn student was arrested Thursday for allegedly spray-painting a swastika on the Chemistry building on the Storrs campus last month.

Police say that on March 27 they were notified of anti-Semitic graffiti spray-painted on the UConn Chemistry Building. The graffitti had consisted of a spray-painted swastika which was placed directly across the street from UConn Hillel.

After launching an immediate investigation, which included information from digital sources as well as a surveillance camera system, Kristopher Pieper was identified as a person of interest.

Investigators then conducted an interview with Pieper where they say it was learned that he had spray-painted the swastika. Pieper was arrested and charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias and criminal mischief.

The incident remains under investigation at this time as similar incidents have occured at the Storrs campus this year.