MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A bald eagle that was wounded after being hit by a car was released back into the wild over the weekend after being rehabilitated by a local non-profit, according to Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation and Education.

On Sept. 24, Encon police responded to the report of an eagle that was hit by a car in Mansfield. Two hunters had found the bird on the side of the road and stayed until help arrived.



The eagle was then transported to Horizon Wings, a non-profit based in Ashford that helps rehabilitate injured birds of prey. The injured raptor was immediately seen by a doctor and determined to be a small female.

The eagle received supportive care including x-rays that showed she had broken her beak and had possible fractures of her scapula and clavicle. The non-profit named the injured eagle Julian and put her on six weeks of cage rest.

After six weeks, Julian had healed enough to head to one of the small aviaries at Horizon Wings before being transferred to one of the largest aviaries at the non-profit.

She gradually regained her strength and volunteers at Horizon Wings determined that she was ready for her release on Sunday.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection helped with Julian’s release.

You can view photographs of the bald eagle’s rescue and release back into the wild below.