Police: 3-year-old, family shot at with BB gun in Bolton

BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a BB gun car shooting in Bolton that took place Sunday night.

Police say at 10:55 p.m. in the Bolton Notch area, a family with their 3-year-old daughter were traveling on Route 6 when a white sedan with orange grill lights pulled up alongside the family’s vehicle and fired off BB gun shots into the car, shattering the car’s windows.

No other information has been detailed.

Police are currently investigating the incident. Anyone who has information or has seen the suspected vehicle in the Bolton Notch area are asked to call the police.