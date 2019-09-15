Police and K9 rescue assault victim in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — State police rescued a female assault victim from a car Thursday evening.

Police say they responded to a minor car accident around 6:44 p.m. when they observed a car driving “in an erratic manor.”

As the blue Honda Fit approached them, they noticed a female passenger screaming while actively being assaulted by the male driver identified as David Sallstrom.

According to police, Sallstrom sped through the intersection and once he finally stopped, he exited the vehicle. The troopers engaged in a foot pursuit.

The suspect was captured and arrested with the help of K9 Drago. Sallstrom also had a court issued Protection Order, according to police.