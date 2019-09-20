Police ask for public’s assistance in identifying suspected Mansfield locker room thief

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police need your help in finding an accused locker room thief.

Police say a man stole a driver’s license and credit card from a locker room at the Mansfield Community Center Wednesday afternoon.

He was spotted on video using the stolen credit card at a Walmart in Manchester.

If you recognize him, you’re asked to call state police.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.