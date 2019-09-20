LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Police ask for public’s assistance in identifying suspected Mansfield locker room thief

Tolland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police need your help in finding an accused locker room thief.

Police say a man stole a driver’s license and credit card from a locker room at the Mansfield Community Center Wednesday afternoon.

He was spotted on video using the stolen credit card at a Walmart in Manchester.

If you recognize him, you’re asked to call state police.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss