Police: Florida man charged with scamming Tolland woman out of over $400,000 via dating website scheme

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH)– A Florida man was arrested and transferred to Connecticut on Thursday after he allegedly scammed a Tolland woman out of over $400,000 through a dating website.

Connecticut State Police says that back in January of 2019, troopers began to investigate an elaborate dating scheme through the website OurTime.com.

The victim had told police that from November 7, 2018 through December 26, 2018, she had been defrauded over the internet by two men who told her their names were Teddy Banas and Charles Zacks.

According to police, the victim had transferred $437, 800 to these men in series of seven wire transfers from her bank account.

After a lengthy investigation with the help of the United States Secret Service, 32-year-old Kennard Banks, of Boyton Beach, Florida was identified as the suspect. Police say that he is only “one part of this international criminal enterprise operating cyber fraud, cyber scams and money laundering operations.”

On February 25, 2020, detectives were granted an arrest warrant charging Banks with larceny, money laundering, and corrupt organization and racketeering activity act.

On June 11, 2020, Banks was located at his home by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office and taken into custody as a Fugitive from Justice.

On Wednesday, July 29, Banks waived extradition and was transported back to Connecticut by detectives. He is currently being held on $500,000 bond.