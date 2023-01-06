STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after two UConn students were robbed at gunpoint and had their car stolen on Thursday night.

The incident took place just after 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hilltop Apartments on UConn’s campus. According to UConn police, two students were sitting in their parked car in the parking lot when two suspects approached the vehicle.

Both suspects drew handguns at the students and demanded they get out of the car and hand over any money. The students got out of the car, which was a 2018 Chevy Trax SUV, and one of the suspects took off in it.

The other suspect fled the scene in the vehicle they arrived in, which was described as a gray 2018 BWW X5.

Officials provided descriptions of the robbers, saying that one was described as a Black man who wore a face covering and a red hoodie. The other was only described as wearing a face covering, and both were guessed to be in their teens to twenties.

Many students on UConn’s campus were shocked by this crime. The Hilltop Apartments are home to nearly 1,200 students, many of whom could never have predicted this happening.

“I’ve lived here my whole life this is very, very rare. First time I’ve heard anything like this happening,” said UConn senior Seamus Briody.

Briody told News 8 that he was relaxing in his apartment on Thursday night when the robbery was taking place, right outside his apartment.

“I heard about it and my friend called me and asked ‘hey are you okay,’ and then I got the email about it, so then I just locked my door, hunkered down,” he said.

The university informed News 8 that it’s still very involved in the investigation, so police can’t release any surveillance video at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on the suspects is asked to come forward to the police.