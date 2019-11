VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders in Vernon have been dispatched to a car into a building crash on Monday.

According to the Vernon Fire Department, officials responded to the intersection of West Main Street and Vernon Avenue for a car crashing into the TKB Club building.

(Photo: Vernon Fire Department)

(Photo: Vernon Fire Department)

(Photo: Vernon Fire Department)

No word on injuries or on the damage done to the structure.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.