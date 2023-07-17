A suspicious death has been reported at a home in Vernon, according to police.

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious” death at a Vernon home, according to authorities.

Police responded to a welfare check at an apartment building located at 79 Brooklyn Street just after 12 p.m. on Monday. Officers said a 27-year-old woman had been found dead inside an apartment and are calling her death “suspicious.”

Officers have located a person of interest in the case and said he is cooperating with police.

The State Police Major Crimes Division is assisting the Vernon Police Department with the investigation.

This is an active investigation.

Vernon police asking anyone who may have heard something or have any information on the case to contact the department at (860) 872-9126 or to email anonymous tips here.

No other information is available at this time.