Tolland

Police look to identify man who stole Christmas presents, jewelry from Hebron home

By:

Posted: Dec 11, 2018 12:31 PM EST

Updated: Dec 11, 2018 12:31 PM EST

HEBRON, Conn (WTNH) - Connecticut State Police are hoping to identify a man accused of stealing Christmas presents and jewelry from a residence in Hebron.

According to officials, the incident happened last week at a house on Senate Brook Drive.

Authorities said the man rang the doorbell several times and then entered the home through a back door.

He then took "several" presents still in boxes along with jewelry.

Anyone with information on the man or on the incident is asked to call Connecticut State Police at 860-465-5400.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

2018 Holiday Specials and…
ABC

2018 Holiday Specials and…

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center