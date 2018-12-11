Police look to identify man who stole Christmas presents, jewelry from Hebron home

(Photo: Connecticut State Police)

(Photo: Connecticut State Police)

HEBRON, Conn (WTNH) - Connecticut State Police are hoping to identify a man accused of stealing Christmas presents and jewelry from a residence in Hebron.

According to officials, the incident happened last week at a house on Senate Brook Drive.

Authorities said the man rang the doorbell several times and then entered the home through a back door.

He then took "several" presents still in boxes along with jewelry.

Anyone with information on the man or on the incident is asked to call Connecticut State Police at 860-465-5400.