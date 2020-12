ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities are on the search for whoever abandoned a dog in Ellington.

Ellington Animal Control says the female dog was found curled up in the snow on the side of pinnacle road on Monday. A pile of dog food was next to her.

She’s a small Pitbull mix with bowed front legs. If anyone knows where this dog came from, you are asked to contact Ellington Animal Control.