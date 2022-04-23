VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcyclist is surprisingly okay after their bike split in two pieces, according to the Vernon Police Department.

At 11:43 a.m. on Saturday, multiple reports came in detailing a motorcycle that had split into two pieces on Interstate 84 westbound near exit 67. However, the calls did not detail any injuries the driver may have sustained.

The front handlebars split from the body of the motorcycle. Photo courtesy of Vernon PD.

Responders began to block off the scene once the separate parts were discovered.

State Police and Vernon Police then found the person involved in the crash, who was surprisingly walking around, alert and had no major injuries. They were evaluated and the bike was towed.

Police did not give the exact details of the crash and if another vehicle was involved, but they are reminding drivers to look out for bikers as the weather gets nicer.