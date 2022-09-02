VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Vernon man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

Angelo Alleano, 49, of Vernon was sentenced on Friday for four counts of sexual assault in the first degree. Alleano will serve 25 years, followed by 10 years of special parole, the DCJ said. He’ll also be required to register as a sex offender with the Connecticut Sex Offender Registry.

The DCJ said the sentencing follows Alleano’s arrest in May 2020 in connection with the following incidents: sexual assault of an 84-year-old woman in Manchester in August of 2001, sexual assault of a 57-year-old woman in Manchester in December 2004, sexual assault of a 37-year-old woman in Manchester in in 2007, and sexual assault of a 61-year-old woman in Vernon from 2008.

According to court records, DNA was recovered from each of the crimes by the Manchester and Vernon police departments in 2010. Alleano was found as a suspect in these crimes by using publicly available genealogy information. The court records showed DNA evidence from the scene came from a specific family tree with the possibility of 18 male offspring from this family.

By narrowing the list through process of elimination, police found Alleano and a search warrant was obtained for his DNA.

Alleano later admitted to all four sexual assaults, as well as additional crimes that were never reported by the victims, the DCJ said.

“I would like to commend the Manchester Police Department, Vernon Police Department and the State Forensic Lab for their dedication to the 20-year investigation, arrest, and conviction of Angelo Alleano,” State’s Attorney Gedansky said. “This will send a message to our community that crimes, no matter how old, will be investigated, solved, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. More importantly, however, I would like to thank the victims and the victims’ families for their patience and continuing faith that these heinous crimes would be solved. I hope that the sentence today can bring some closure and justice to those families.”