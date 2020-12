COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was rescued from Wangumbaug Lake near Lisicke Beach in Coventry Tuesday afternoon.

Coventry Police Department reports the woman was in the lake about 50-60 feet from shore. Fire rescue crews went into the lake by boat and were able to bring the woman back to shore.

She was conscious and alert and has been brought to the hospital for evaluation.

