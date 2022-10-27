NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday, but one ticket worth $1 million was sold in Ellington.

The Connecticut Lottery said the winning ticket was bought at the Big Y Express on West Road in Ellington.

The winning numbers Wednesday night were 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56. The red Powerball was 24, and the Power Play multiplier was 2.

The $1 million winner matched five numbers, but not the Powerball. Three $50,000 winners matched four numbers and the Powerball.

Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $800 million with a cash value of $383.7 million. It is the game’s second-largest-ever jackpot, according to Powerball.

Players for the Oct. 26 drawing have 180 calendar days, or until April 24, 2023, to claim their winning tickets.

Biggest Powerball jackpot wins in Connecticut

AMOUNT DATE SELLING RETAILER $10.3 million Jan. 4, 1997 Danbury, 7-Eleven Store $36.3 million May 7, 1997 Danbury, Mill Plain Exxon $8 million Jun. 25, 1997 New Britain, South St. Package $59.5 million Jun. 25, 2005 Seymour, Shop Smart $15 million Oct. 3, 2007 Ashford, Squaw Hollow Extra Mart $25 million Jun. 27, 2009 West Hartford, Sam’s Food Store $252.4 million Nov. 2, 2011 Stamford, Micca Enterprises Inc. $60 million Jun. 23, 2012 Seymour, John’s Deli $184.3 million Feb. 14, 2022 Cheshire, One Stop Convenience

Odds of winning Powerball

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

How to play Powerball

Tickets are $2. The Power Play multiplier, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, or 5, costs an additional $1 per wager.

On drawing nights (Monday, Wednesday and Saturday), players need to get their tickets by 10 p.m. and wagering reopens at 11:15 p.m. The drawing is held at 10:59 p.m.

Annuity vs. lump-sum payment

The new $800 jackpot amount is for winners who take their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years.

Nearly all winners actually choose the cash option, however, which would be $383.7 million after taxes.