NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday, but one ticket worth $1 million was sold in Ellington.
The Connecticut Lottery said the winning ticket was bought at the Big Y Express on West Road in Ellington.
The winning numbers Wednesday night were 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56. The red Powerball was 24, and the Power Play multiplier was 2.
The $1 million winner matched five numbers, but not the Powerball. Three $50,000 winners matched four numbers and the Powerball.
Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $800 million with a cash value of $383.7 million. It is the game’s second-largest-ever jackpot, according to Powerball.
Players for the Oct. 26 drawing have 180 calendar days, or until April 24, 2023, to claim their winning tickets.
Biggest Powerball jackpot wins in Connecticut
|AMOUNT
|DATE
|SELLING RETAILER
|$10.3 million
|Jan. 4, 1997
|Danbury, 7-Eleven Store
|$36.3 million
|May 7, 1997
|Danbury, Mill Plain Exxon
|$8 million
|Jun. 25, 1997
|New Britain, South St. Package
|$59.5 million
|Jun. 25, 2005
|Seymour, Shop Smart
|$15 million
|Oct. 3, 2007
|Ashford, Squaw Hollow Extra Mart
|$25 million
|Jun. 27, 2009
|West Hartford, Sam’s Food Store
|$252.4 million
|Nov. 2, 2011
|Stamford, Micca Enterprises Inc.
|$60 million
|Jun. 23, 2012
|Seymour, John’s Deli
|$184.3 million
|Feb. 14, 2022
|Cheshire, One Stop Convenience
Odds of winning Powerball
The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
How to play Powerball
Tickets are $2. The Power Play multiplier, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, or 5, costs an additional $1 per wager.
On drawing nights (Monday, Wednesday and Saturday), players need to get their tickets by 10 p.m. and wagering reopens at 11:15 p.m. The drawing is held at 10:59 p.m.
Annuity vs. lump-sum payment
The new $800 jackpot amount is for winners who take their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years.
Nearly all winners actually choose the cash option, however, which would be $383.7 million after taxes.