Preparations under way for wet winter weather moving across CT Sunday

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Preparations are under way in Vernon for the wet winter weather moving across the state Sunday.

As of 6 p.m., snow was just starting to fall and stick to the grass in Vernon.

News 8 spoke with the town’s department of public works as they prep for the possibility of snow accumulation and/or slick roads into the night.

The town’s director of public works said their trucks are loaded up with material and they are ready to respond to whatever Mother Nature throws at them.

Director Dwight Ryniewicz told us, with it being a holiday weekend, they prepared for this weather a week in advance.

“The crews can just come in, get into their vehicles; they’re all fueled. All of their fluids have been checked, they’re loaded and we just head out and start treating our roads,” Dir. Ryniewicz explained.

The DPW works very closely with the town’s police department to determine when crews need to be called in to start tackling these conditions. They’ll start with a few crews and then add more trucks as the snow accumulates.

As of 6:30 p.m., Vernon’s Road Foreman has called in five drivers, one operator, and one mechanic.

The Department of Transportation tells News 8 they don’t expect this storm to be major, but they, too, are ready to roll.

As of 6:30 p.m., they report they currently have 360 trucks out from roughly 50 satellite facilities across the state.

“We will be out as long as necessary to get the job done,” the DOT said. “But the morning commute could be tricky, so motorists should build in additional travel time for the morning so they can travel safely at a reduced speed.”

Roads could become slick overnight, so if you do have to drive Sunday night, be careful. Stay home if you can.

