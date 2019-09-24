Quality control officer of CT meat supplier admits to fabricating E.coli test results

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The quality control officer at New England Meat Packing LLC admitted to multiple charges of fabricating E.coli test results Monday.

In a release, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut said that “Debbie L. Smith, 60, of Ellington waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty” in Hartford federal court Monday.

In August, Memet Bequiri, the owner and general manager of New England Meat Packing, pleaded guilty to Making and Using a False Document and Aiding and Abetting.

News 8 previously reported that between November 3rd, 2016 and September 9th, 2017, Bequiri authorized the preparation and submission of falsified E. Coli test results.

It was later learned that Smith prepared and submitted those tests.

All this after the U.S Department of Agriculture discovered that NEMP was using laboratory leader head to claim that their meat samples were testing negative for the E.coli virus, when, in reality, no samples were tested at all because Bequiri “considered the process to be an inconvenience and a nuisance.”

Smith was released on bond and will be back in court December 10th.