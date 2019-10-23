Rabies Advisory issued for Eastern Connecticut, protect yourself and others

(WTNH) — Connecticut health officials have issued a Rabies Advisory for Eastern Connecticut after a wild animal exposed to rabies bit a local resident.

Officials say the resident has been treated and is no longer at risk for rabies.

The Eastern Highland Health District (EHHD) is now asking residents to take extra precautions toward protecting themselves and their pets from becoming exposed to rabies.

Wild animals:

Residents are advised against leaving food out for wild animals, this will encourage them to come in or around your house.

If you see an animal acting strangely, contact police or DEEP.

CT health officials warn against making contact with any wild animals, especially bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes. Any wild animals you see during the day might be sick.

It is against Connecticut state law to own a wild animal.

Protecting you pets:

Never let you pets roam around.

Make sure your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccines. Connecticut state law requires pet cats and dogs to be vaccinated against rabies.

If your pet becomes exposed to rabies, call your local vet and animal control.

Always wear gloves when handling pets that may have been exposed.

Protecting yourself:

According to the CDC, contact with infected bats is the leading cause of rabies death in people in the U.S.

If you are bitten, wash the wound with soap and water to reduce the chance of infection. Seek medical attention and provide the doctors with all the information on how you got the bite. Officials say earlier treatment can save lives.

Avoid skin contact with an animal that may have been exposed to rabies.

From 2014 to 2018, 16 animals in Eastern Connecticut have tested positive for rabies.

