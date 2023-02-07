HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — RHAM High School has announced its plans to host a community conversation after racially charged messages were found in the school’s bathroom.

This incident comes just months after a hate crime was investigated at the high school for a noose that was found hanging in the boy’s locker room.

The high school wrote in a press release that on Friday, Feb. 3, “racially charged graffiti” was discovered in a school bathroom. When administrators were made aware of the situation, they said they immediately contacted local and state police.

School officials stated that the district does not tolerate hateful behavior, and they are hopeful they can identify the person behind the messages.

Since late November, when the incident with the noose was discovered at RHAM High School, officials stated the school has taken several steps to curb hateful behavior. Joelle Murchison, a statewide leader in Connecticut, has been working in step with the high school to enforce these efforts.

Murchison has presented at a Board of Education meeting and facilitated focus groups with students and staff which focus on diversity and inclusion.

To further prevent the hateful behavior, RHAM officials stated that Murchison will be facilitating a community conversation at the high school on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The conversation will focus on the words people use and how these words have an impact on others.

RHAM officials also announced its first “Respect Day” on Feb. 16, which will focus on treating others with kindness and dignity, the school stated.