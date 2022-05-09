HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — A substitute teacher who worked in Regional School District 8 has been arrested, according to a school official.

Acting Superintendent Scott Leslie sent a letter to staff and parents informing them of the recent arrest.

“While I cannot comment on the specifics of the case, please know that the safety and well-being of students and staff is and will always be the first priority for RHAM and at no time were any of our students or staff members placed in harm’s way,” Leslie wrote in the letter. “Please be advised that the school district took immediate action as soon as the district learned of the investigation concerning the substitute’s alleged actions and the substitute no longer works for the RHAM Public Schools.”

The substitute teacher has not yet been identified.

Regional School District 8 is comprised of RHAM Middle School and RHAM High School.

Leslie said they are committed to ensuring the safety of students and staff, adding there are policies in place to ensure the well-being of those individuals.

