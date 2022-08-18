ROCKVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Ellington man convicted in the 2015 shooting death of his wife faces sentencing Thursday.

Back in May, a jury in Rockville Superior Court found Richard Dabate guilty of all three charges — murder, tampering with evidence, and making a false statement to authorities — following a five-week trial and on the second day of deliberations in a case built partly on evidence provided by Connie Dabate’s Fitbit activity tracker.

Dabate plotted to kill his wife and stage a home invasion as his life was about to unravel with the birth of a child he was having with another woman, prosecutors said.

Dabate maintained his innocence and testified that a large masked man dressed in camouflage shot his wife and tied him up at the couple’s Ellington home.

Prosecutors argued that evidence from the Fitbit worn by Connie undermines Dabate’s story and showed she was moving around an hour after he said she was killed.

Following the verdict in May, Dabate’s defense team confirmed to News 8 that they will appeal the verdict.

The murder charge carries up to 60 years in prison.