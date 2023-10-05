TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A man from Iowa was arrested Wednesday after he crashed a stolen car on I-84 in Tolland and then led police on a 12-hour search, according to police.

State police said Troop C responded to a crash Tuesday just before 10 p.m. on Interstate 84 westbound about a half mile from Exit 68. When troopers arrived on the scene, they found a black Infiniti, which police later says was stolen, had crashed into a concrete center median barrier.

The driver of the Infiniti, identified as 50-year-old Charles Hydrick from Mason City, then exited the car and fled on foot, crossing I-84 eastbound lanes. State police then set up a perimeter and brought out a K9 unit to search for Hydrick.

After around 12 hours, state police were able to locate Hydrick on Wednesday around 3:12 p.m. in a thick wooded area.

Hydrick was arrested and is facing the following charges: Interfering with an officer, larceny of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass second degree, breach of peace second degree, reckless use of a highway by a pedestrian, criminal trover in the first degree, failure to drive in the proper lane, evasion of responsibility in the operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.