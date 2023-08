MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A rollover crash in Mansfield early Sunday morning has left one person in the hospital, according to state police.

Troop C from Tolland was alerted to a rollover collision at 2:18 a.m. in the area of 1591 Storrs Rd., near the Mansfield Community Garden.

Emergency Medical Services responded and transported one patient to an area hospital. The patient’s injuries were minor.