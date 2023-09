TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 195 was shut down in Tolland Monday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said Troop C responded to the crash around 10:49 a.m. in the area of Merrow Road. There are possible injuries reported as a result of the crash, police said.

Route 195 was shut down due to the crash and all traffic is being diverted onto Anthony Road and Baxter Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.