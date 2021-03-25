CSP: Rt44 closed in Coventry following police pursuit

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 44 in Coventry is closed Thursday following a police chase.

Police say around 2:23 p.m. Troopers assigned to Troop H-Hartford came across a silver Toyota Camry which engaged them in pursuit. The pursuit ended on Rt. 44 in Coventry.

Troopers provided medical aid to the driver who has since been transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

State Police report Route Route 44 is closed in Coventry between the Bolton town line and Route 31.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

