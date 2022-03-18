WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A state trooper suffered minor injuries after runaway double tractor-trailer tires crushed the back of their cruiser in Willington Friday morning.

State police said the incident happened around 8:40 a.m. while the trooper was parked in a dirt area near the exit 70 ramp on I-84 westbound.

The tires came off a tractor-trailer that was traveling west on I-84, state police said. The trooper tried to follow the big rig but was unsuccessful.

Photo: Connecticut State Police

Photo: Connecticut State Police

Photo: Connecticut State Police

The driver of the tractor-trailer continued without stopping, and the person has yet to be located, according to state police.

The trooper was able to safely pull their cruiser off of the highway. State police said the trooper suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Merrill at Troop C at 860-896-3200.