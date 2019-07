UNION, Conn. (WTNH)–If you tried to cool off at Bigelow Hollow State Park on Saturday morning, chances are, you ran into a bunch of scuba divers.

Saturday, July 13 is National Women’s Dive Day. A group of 100 female scuba divers celebrated the day by volunteering to clean up the lake.

They were looking for leftover garbage from last holiday weekend.

