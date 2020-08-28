Search underway for burglar who stole precious photos of Tolland victim’s late mother

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — State police say are looking for a burglary suspect who is accused of breaking into homes and stealing electronics and keepsakes.

Troopers said the man they’re looking for was wearing sunglasses and a baseball hat and drives a blue Ford Explorer with gray or tan trim on the bottom.

He reportedly parks the 2002 to 2005 SUV and walks to nearby homes and knocks on the door.

“If somebody answers, he seems to have a conversation about being lost,” said CT State Police TFC Burzdak.

If no one answers, he forces his way in. That’s what he did Monday at a home on Old Post Road in Tolland where he stole a large amount of loose change and a couple of tablets with something irreplaceable on one of those tablets.

“A large amount of pictures of the recently deceased mother of the victim, and he stated that these are the only photos that he has of her as of late,” said TFC Burzdak.

State police work every case hard but this one hits home for many who have lost a loved one.

“This adds a little personal level to it,” said TFC Burzdak.

This week, the victim is holding a service for his mother who passed away in May.

“Flying his family from around the country for this, and to have those photos, the most recent photos of his mother prior to her passing, would have been helpful, I’m sure, in the grieving process,” said TFC Burzdak. “But, he’s without them at this time.”

The suspect is also believed to be responsible for other burglaries in surrounding towns including Somers on Tuesday when he was also caught on camera.

“The first one in Tolland, he knocked on the door, walked to a side door and kicked that door in, forced entry damaging the door, and the one in Somers, he actually used a rock to break a window,” said TFC Burzdak.

So far, no one has been home and no one has been hurt and police want to keep it that way.

“It’s always a worry of ours,” said TFC Burzdak. “That’s why we’re working as hard as we can to try to solve this as soon as possible and we do need the public’s help.”

If you recognize the suspect or the SUV give state police a call.