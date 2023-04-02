Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died in a crash involving a police cruiser in Vernon on Sunday night, police said.

According to Vernon police, the crash occurred in the area of Hartford Turnpike and Center Road just after 7 p.m. A police cruiser was exiting the police station to respond to an officer in need of assistance. The cruiser had its lights flashing.

A white Nissan Sentra struck the cruiser at the intersection. The 32-year-old woman, who was in the front passenger seat, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver, a male in his early 30s, was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

A child in the backseat was also brought to a nearby hospital with injuries.

The officer driving the cruiser was the only occupant of the vehicle and sustained injuries but is expected to be okay, according to police.

Police have not yet released the names of those involved. The crash is under investigation, which the Manchester Police Department is overseeing.

Anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed this collision is encouraged to contact Sgt. Justin Gaudino at (860) 645-5565. Any inquiries regarding the incident should be directed to the Lt. Jamie Taylor of the Manchester Police Department.

