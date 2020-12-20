‘It’s coming up from the vents downstairs’: Residents of Vernon apartment recount realizing building was on fire

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire broke out at a multi-family apartment building on Union Street across from the Rockville Central Hospital Sunday morning.

Vernon fire was called to an active fire on the second floor of the 24-unit apartment building at around 10:45 a.m.

Vernon firefighters, police, and EMS, and regional mutual aid partners are on scene.

Assistant Fire Chief of Vernon Fire Department Robert Babcock explained, “Upon our arrival, we found multiple residents hanging from the windows.”

Officials say that several people were trapped in the building but have been rescued.

Vernon Police confirm to News 8 that a total of eight people were injured and treated at Rockville Hospital. Two of those eight are being transferred to Bridgeport Hospital with smoke inhalation.

“Immediate, life-saving measures were enacted to treat those occupants and aggressive interior attack commenced,” Chief Babcock added. “Multiple residents were injured. Fortunately, we have the hospital across the street. All of the injured residents were able to be brought across the street, where they’re receiving care.”

Vernon Police say many of those injured were rescued from two-three story windows with rescue ladders.

Emily Phillips, a resident of the building for about two years described to News 8 the terror when she and other residents realized the apartment was on fire:

“I was in my apartment, just relaxing from the weekend, and all of a sudden I hear my neighbor next door with the baby screaming, ‘Fire!’ He’s like, ‘it’s coming up from the vents downstairs. The apartment downstairs, it’s on fire.’ He starts running down the hallway with the baby and I followed them. I just get out of the building and I see smoke billowing out of the entrance. There’s this guy who’s covered in ash and soot, coughing smoke, that his apartment is on fire. I’m okay, thank God. I’m just really fortunate I got out. I have family and friends who I can go to, I didn’t really lose anything valuable. I’m just grateful to be alive…There could have been so many things and it just happened so fast. All of sudden there’s smoke and it’s billowing black, brown smoke and then fire.”

Red Cross is on the scene assisting with those displaced by the fire.

Fire marshals and police detectives working to determine the cause of the fire.

