Shelter in place issued, schools in lockdown due to investigation in Coventry

Tolland

by:

Posted: / Updated:
coventry_map_1523638420462.jpg

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police activity on South Street in Coventry caused neighbors to evacuate and schools in the area to go into lockdown Monday.

State and Coventry police are at a home in the 1700 block of South Street with a “barricaded subject.”

State police said neighbors were safely evacuated, and a warm shelter is in place. A shelter in place has also been issued for residents in the area.

Schools in the area are in lockdown for precautionary measures, according to state police.

South Street at Daly Street and Cross Street are shut down due to police activity. Drivers should seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

The scene is active, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Tolland

Dog, reptiles killed in Vernon apartment fire

News /

Coventry police call attention to mail theft in the town

News /

UConn moves first two weeks of spring semester classes online

News /
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss