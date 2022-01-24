Shelter in place issued, schools in lockdown due to investigation in Coventry

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police activity on South Street in Coventry caused neighbors to evacuate and schools in the area to go into lockdown Monday.

State and Coventry police are at a home in the 1700 block of South Street with a “barricaded subject.”

State police said neighbors were safely evacuated, and a warm shelter is in place. A shelter in place has also been issued for residents in the area.

Schools in the area are in lockdown for precautionary measures, according to state police.

South Street at Daly Street and Cross Street are shut down due to police activity. Drivers should seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

The scene is active, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates