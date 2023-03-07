SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — A sixth grader from Somers is a W-I-N-N-E-R!

Nathan Settevendemie, who attends Mabelle B. Avery Middle School, won the 2023 Connecticut Spelling Bee over the weekend in West Hartford. He will now move on to represent the state in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Nathan won after 19 rounds, spelling words like “hipsterism,” “immie,” “vicissitudes,” “contumelious,” “diastema” and “europium.” His winning word was “incisiform,” which means “having the form of or resembling a typical incisor tooth,” according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

Winning runs in the family. Julia Settevendemie represented the state last year and came in 49th at the national level.

Nathan won a $1,000 scholarship for tuition at the University of St. Joseph. His trip to the national competition is sponsored by the Noah Webster House and West Hartford Historical Society.

He will compete at the national level starting on May 28 in Port Washington, Maryland.