SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — Congratulations are in order for a teacher at Somers High School.

History teacher Philip Goduti has been recognized as the 2019 Outstanding Teacher of American History by the Connecticut Daughters of the American Revolution.

Goduti has taught American history at SHS for 16 years.

He will receive his award in April and is now eligible to win the National Award, which will be given out later this year.