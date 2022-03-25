HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) – Dozens of animals were seized during an investigation in Hebron on Friday, a source told News 8.

According to the source with knowledge of the case, 33 dogs, 28 cats, three goats, one pony, five ducks and a parakeet were seized from a home.

News 8 was told multiple agencies were on scene, including the Department of Children and Families, for a 17-year-old that was involved.

DCF issued a statement to News 8, saying in part:

“Due to the statutory requirements of confidentiality under Conn. Gen. Stat. 17a-28, the Department is unable to comment on this matter. The Department maintains collaborative relationships with community partners across the state including law enforcement personnel.”

The property that the seizure took place at is ‘uninhabitable,’ according to the source.

News 8 has learned the homeowner, Jo-Ann Connelly, has been arrested.

This address is listed as CT Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue, and according to Facebook posts, the rescue was overwhelmed with animals.

Neighbors say they had no idea what was going on.

“We’ve heard like maybe one dog bark on occasion,” said Heather Campbell of Hebron. “We knew there was a horse over there, you know, you can kind of see it from the road, but I never would have imagined that there’s a lot of animals over there or anything like that.”

No additional information has been released at this time.

News 8 will provide updates as they become available.