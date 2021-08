STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency crews in Stafford are responding to the report of a drowning on Thursday evening.

Police said they received a report of a drowning in the area of Lyons Road and they are still searching for the person.

Lifestar Medical Helicopter confirmed to News 8 that they are also responding, but did not have any additional information.

