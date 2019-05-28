Stafford police search for man who stole chainsaw

STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - State police say they're looking for a chainsaw thief in Stafford.

Police say a man walked into "Aubuchon Hardware" on Saturday and ran out with the power tool.

It was worth over $1,000. Troopers believe the man may be driving an older BMW with tinted windows.

If you know where he is, call Troop C in Tolland.

