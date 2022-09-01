UNION, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man was arrested for reckless driving after he was caught speeding around 110 mph in Union in July, Connecticut State Police said.

Massachusetts State Police advised CSP that they had attempted to stop a grey Nissan Altima with Connecticut license plates in the town of Charlton, Mass. after the car fled an accident with reported injuries, and then again on I-84 westbound in Sturbridge on July 10. MSP discontinued efforts at the state line.

Police determined the owner of the car as 24-year-old Ean Nosal of Meriden.

A CSP trooper spotted the car, with visible front end damage, in the area of Exit 71 on I-84 westbound, traveling at an extremely high rate of speed. Police clocked the Nissan’s speed at approximately 110 mph and said Nosal was driving erratically, gaining distance as the trooper attempted to stop him. The Nissan failed to stop and police discontinued efforts.

Police said they were unable to locate the Nissan at Nosal’s known address in Meriden, but located the car at a family member’s house in Burlington. The family member told police Nosal parked the car there earlier in the evening after returning to Meriden.

Troopers received an arrest warrant for Nosal, and on Aug. 26, after learning of the active arrest warrant, Nosal turned himself in. He was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree, engaging in pursuit, and reckless driving with speed over 85 mph.

Nosal was released on a $7,500 cash-surety bond and is due in court on September 7.