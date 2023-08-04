MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a bank in Mansfield on Friday, authorities said.

The suspect was believed to have fled the bank in an older model maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee. He’s described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-10, tall and slender build, 30 to 40 years old.

He was wearing a dark hoodie, sunglasses, baseball hat, tight black leggings, a white and red face covering and an olive satchel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sackett at (860)896-3272 or christopher.sackett@ct.gov. All tips will remain confidential.